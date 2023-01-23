‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special: Watch the Raunchy, Sex-Filled Trailer

Love is in the streets of Gotham City — literally, all the citizens of Gotham are having sex in the streets in the first trailer for “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.”

The special holiday episode, which releases on HBO Max on Feb. 9, follows the same raunchy, R-rated tone of the main series, which stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy.

According to the official synopsis, “As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.”

In the trailer, Harley and Ivy have such powerful sex that Ivy accidentally casts a spell over Gotham that causes all of its citizens to rip off their clothes and “do it in the streets, like animals,” as Harley says. Meanwhile, Bane confronts the rhyming demon Etrigan for some dating advice, the cosmic supervillain Darkseid shows off his new, stone-faced girlfriend and Riddler proposes to his boyfriend Clock King.

“Harley Quinn” Season 3 wrapped its run last year, and it’s already been renewed for Season 4. In the finale, Harley and Ivy made up after one of their couple’s fights resulted in a plant zombie apocalypse, and Harley joined the Bat Family after Bruce Wayne ended up in jail (where he remains in the trailer).

In addition to Cuoco and Bell, the cast includes Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall , Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside. “Harley Quinn” is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register.

Watch the trailer below.