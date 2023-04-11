Hannah Gadsby’s Third Netflix Comedy Set ‘Someone Special’ to Debut in May

Hannah Gadsby’s third comedy special at Netflix is titled “Someone Special” and will premiere on the platform on May 9.

The special comes out of a multi-title deal Gadsby signed at Netflix in 2022, which includes both the solo standup taping and a multi-comic special featuring gender-diverse comedians with Gadsby as the host.

Described as a “feel good set,” “Someone Special” features Gadsby discussing their 2021 wedding to their producer Jenney Shamash, more than one traumatic encounter with a bunny and more. It was taped at the Sydney Opera House in fall 2022 as a part of Gadsby’s most recent world tour, titled “Body of Work.”

Gadsby’s first Netflix special, “Nanette,” debuted in 2018 and focused on their experience as a lesbian in Australia as the country debated whether or not to legalize same-sex marriage. Their second special, “Douglas,” expanded on the LGBTQ issues discussed in “Nanette” while also touching on the anti-vax movement, Gadsby’s autism and more.

The comedian’s return to Netflix is significant, as in 2021, they were outspoken in their criticism of the streamer for backing Dave Chappelle, whose special “The Closer” featured offensive jokes about queer and trans people.

Gadsby nodded at the issue, as well as bigotry in comedy world at large, when their Netflix deal was announced last year. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy’s biggest platforms,” they said in a statement.