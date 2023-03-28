‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Passes Duties to Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang For Final Season

Bruce Miller has stepped down from his post as showrunner of the “The Handmaid’s Tale,” passing his duties on the sixth and final season to Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, who already served as writers and executive producers.

Miller has showrun the Hulu drama since its premiere in 2017. He will remain on staff as a writer and executive producer on Season 6 while moving on to focus on developing a screen adaptation “The Testaments,” the “Handmaid’s Tale” sequel that original author Margaret Atwood wrote in 2019.

Tuchman has extended his preexisting overall deal with MGM, which serves as the studio on the series. Along with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” he is best known for writing for the 1997 animated “Anastasia” movie and serving as showrunner on “Kyle XY,” with other credits including Freeform’s “Stitchers,” the CW’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Syfy’s “Alphas” and “Eureka” and CBS’ “Early Edition” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

Tuchman is repped by A3, Rain Management Group and Jackoway Austen.

Chang has written and produced on CBS’ “Pure Genius,” the CW’s “Supergirl,” NBC’s “Shades of Blue” and “ER” and ABC’s “Betrayal,” “Pan Am” and “Dirty Sexy Money.” She is repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman.

Miller is under an overall deal at ABC Signature and Hulu. He has written and produced for series including “ER,” “Eureka” and “Alphas,” as well as the WB’s “Everwood,” NBC and later CBS’ “Medium,” USA Network’s “The 4400” and “In Plain Sight,” ABC’s “Men in Trees,” and the CW’s “The 100.” In film, he’s written “The Stranger Beside Me,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Higher Ground.