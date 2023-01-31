Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.”

“‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media. “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie and Alden Case.”

Garcia portrays Birdie Case, a successful attorney married to Campbell’s Alden, a smart and charming man with an inability to settle, causing a rift in their relationship.

“When Alden goes behind his wife’s back to take classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation,” per the network. “Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own.”

Campbell last appeared in Hallmark Channel’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which he co-wrote with Kimberly Sustad. The film, starring Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker, became the most-watched TV movie of the year. The film, which aired as part of Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas,” averaged 3.6 million total viewers and became the second most-watched cable program of the week, only behind Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.”

Garcia, who starred in 80 episodes of “Lucifer,” also appeared in a holiday movie this year in Netflix’s “Christmas With You.”

“The Cases of Mystery Lane” is a Two 4 the Money production with Kim Arnott and Kate Gajdosik as executive producers and Mike Rohl as director. The script is written by Joel Dovev and Margaux Froley.