Hallmark Teams Up With U.S. Air Force for Upcoming Romance, Filmed Scenes on Nevada Base (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies and the United States Air Force Thunderbirds have collaborated to produce the upcoming romantic film “Come Fly With Me,” set to premiere on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. on Hallmark Moves & Mysteries.

Directed by Michael Robison, the film stars Heather Hemmens as Capt. Emma Fitzgerald, who receives a two year assignment at Nellis Air Force Base with the Thunderbirds team, the Air Force’s famed demonstration squadron. While there, her daughter Lucy (Pietra Castro) becomes friends with Alice (Georgia Acken), the daughter of a civilian widower named Paul (Niall Matter). The two girls hatch a plan to bring their single parents together, with Lucy hoping it will keep her mother from continuing to move around.

“Emma and Paul are drawn to each other and a spark develops, but Emma is overwhelmed

by the demands of her Thunderbirds training and tells him she needs to focus on her flying,” the official description reads.”But when Alice’s health suddenly worsens, the thing keeping Emma and Paul apart could be what ultimately brings them all together.”

“Through this beautiful story, Hallmark Media is honored to celebrate and thank the commitment made by members of the military – and their families – as they serve our country,” says Elizabeth Yost, senior vice president of development, programming at Hallmark Media. “It is a long-standing priority for us to create movies set in this world, which resonate strongly with our viewers. We’re so proud to partner with the United States Air Force and DoD to bring this special, heartfelt story to life.”

Lt. Col. Darrick Lee, director of the U.S. Air Force Entertainment Liaison Office, adds, “The U.S. Air Force is excited to partner with Hallmark Media and Front Street Pictures to bring a story that loosely showcases the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s elite Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds.”

Some scenes were filmed on location at Nellis Air Force base in cooperation with the department of the Air Force and the Thunderbirds.

“Come Fly With Me” is produced by Air Road and Front Street Pictures. Jack Grossbart, Linda Kent, Michael Shepard and Marnie Young serve as executive producers and Charles Cooper serves as producer. Denise Farley, Debra Oliver, and Trish Vogel wrote the screenplay.