Hallmark Media President & CEO Wonya Lucas to Step Down

Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas will depart the company at the end of the year. Upon her departure, Lucas will continue to serve on the Hallmark Media board of directors.

“I am honored to have led this company and am tremendously proud of the progress we’ve made by creating an evolved entertainment experience that inspires meaningful, emotionally connected moments for our audiences,” said Lucas. “My passion for the Hallmark brand has grown in deeply rewarding ways and will remain paramount as I continue to help guide Hallmark Media’s future in a more strategically focused capacity.”

Lucas became president and CEO of Hallmark Media in 2020 when the media group was still known as Crown Media Family Networks. In her time with the company, she worked to make Hallmark programming more diverse and inclusive while also building partnerships with platforms like Peacock, YouTube, and Hulu as well as free ad-supported platforms.

“Wonya is a multi-faceted industry veteran, passionate brand builder, and consummate strategic leader,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Companies. “I’m grateful for the important work she has done to bring the expansive foundation of the iconic Hallmark brand to life and am fortunate that her insights will continue to positively impact the future of the business.”

In addition to his corporate role, which includes oversight of Hallmark Media, Hallmark Global, and Crayola, Perry will work closely with Lucas and the Hallmark Media executive leadership team to lead the day-to-day operations of the media business and complete the process of Lucas’ transition.