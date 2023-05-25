Strong Studios to Develop ‘Hall Mills Murders’ Series Based on Love Affair of a New Jersey Priest (EXCLUSIVE) 

Strong Studios is set to develop a new crime series “Hall Mills Murders,” based on the chilling 1922 murder case that swarmed American culture, Variety has learned.

The eight-episode series will spotlight the murders of Edward Wheeler Hall, an N.J. priest, and Eleanor Millis, Hall’s mistress. Hall and Millis were found in the countryside, appearing to be cuddling in each other’s arms. However, it was quickly uncovered that the lovers were murdered, with their love notes shredded at their feet.

“We are thrilled to announce that the ‘Hall Mills Murders’ project will allow Strong Studios to significantly ramp up our production pipeline,” stated David Ozer, CEO of Strong Studios. “This sordid story and murder trial led to a three-ring media circus that is recognized to this day as the first of its kind in America to saturate news coverage on a daily basis. We know audiences are fascinated by true crime, and given this is the story that started it all, we have no doubt it will generate interest among broadcasters and streamers, and most definitely with audiences when we premiere.”

Michael Angeli serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Additionally, Ozer, Toni Ann Marcolini and Scott Weinstock will executive produce the series.

“There are so many sensational aspects to this story, from the scandalous affair, to the tabloid coverage and the host of colorful characters under investigation — all of the elements needed to deliver a truly captivating series,” said Angeli.