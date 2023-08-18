Hakka TV Presents Taiwan Take on Korean War in ‘Black Tide Island’ – Global Bulletin

RISING TIDE

Production begins next month on “Black Tide Island,” a historical drama series that presents a Taiwanese insight into the Korean War. Production is headed by Hakka TV and Go Inside. Halla TV is the local Hakka-language linear satellite television channel operated by Taiwan Broadcasting System.

The nine-episode scripted series is inspired by true stories of how a group of top medical doctors managed to set up a leading medical facility, survive hardships and conduct surgery with extremely limited resources while in jail on Taiwan’s outlying Green Island during the 1950s. The main cast is headed by Wang Shih-hsien, Tsao Yu-ning, Wu Nien-hsuan and Hsia Teng-hung.

Direction is by Jim Wang, a Golden Horse Award-nominated & Golden Bell Award-winning filmmaker.

“In 1950, Korean War broke out. It was the democracy against the communism. The international situation was getting worse. Under such circumstances, the 1% elite gathered in Bonfire Island,” said Roger Cheng, who produces alongside Tang Sheng-jung and Lo I-li. “We started research and script development back in 2018 and we are very honored to have a great partner Hakka TV join us.”

The producers are building a film set in Tainan, with principal photography taking place in Tainan and on Green Island from next month until December. The series will also be distributed internationally when completed in 2024, though distribution or streaming deals are not yet in place.

SM PROBE EXPANDS



Regulators from Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service have raided the offices of tech giant Kakao Corp in connection with a probe they are mounting on suspicions that the share price of talent agency SM Entertainment was manipulated. In February this year, another talent firm Hybe Corp. bought a tranche of SM shares from founder Lee Soo-man and mounted a takeover bid. But Hybe complained to Korean regulators that its attempt to make a tender offer for further SM stock had been thwarted by price manipulation and the actions of Kakao and Kakao Entertainment as SM’s allies. In March, Hybe dropped its bid and disposed of all the SM shares it had bought. The FSS previously raided SM’s offices in April.

RISING CRESCENDO



AUD Present, the South Korean distributor behind arthouse titles such as “Lamb,” “The Farewell,” “Moonlight,” “Mid90s” and “Pavarotti,” has acquired the feature documentary, “Crescendo.” Directed and produced by Heather Wilk in her directing debut, the film follows the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the discovery of South Korean sensation Lim Yunchan, whose ascent to international stardom since the competition has been meteoric. The film’s upcoming world premiere screenings at the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in Korea are already sold out. And AUD Present will release “Crescendo” in theaters across Korea this fall.