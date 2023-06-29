Guy Fieri Sets Five-Week Celebrity Chef Edition of ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Guy Fieri is leveling up the competition in Flavortown Market: Food Network has ordered a new all-star edition of “Guy’s Grocery Games” with only celebrity chef contestants.

On Aug. 16 at 9 p.m., the five-week tournament will debut on Food Network with renowned culinary fgures Karen Akunowicz, Nate Appleman, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Mei Lin, Shota Nakajima and Jonathon Sawyer competing for $75,000 in prizes and the “Guy’s Grocery Games” trophy.

Per Food Network’s description for the “all star” edition of “Guy’s Grocery Games”: Each week the chefs go head-to-head to see whose shopping and cooking skills are a cut above the rest. They must navigate their way through the grocery aisles as they are tested in challenges from “Express Lane,” where they must create a signature sandwich and side using only 8 ingredients, to “Budget Battle,” where they must make an impressive weeknight dinner for four with only $25, to “Frozen Food Feud,” where they must make a dish only using frozen ingredients, and many more. Ultimately, the food does the talking, as a rotating panel of judges determine who checks out of the competition.

“These culinary rockstars have more awards and accolades than you can count, but let me tell you, they’ve never experienced the heart-pounding intensity of Flavortown Market before,” Fieri said. “They’re itching to prove they’re the true masters of flavor, and I’ve got a few tricks up my sleeve to see if they’re the real deal!”

Head of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery Betsy Ayala added: “It’s an absolute thrill to witness these incredible chefs, at the pinnacle of the food world, racing down the aisles for the very first time as Guy Fieri puts their skills to the test. Viewers will be captivated by the extraordinary dishes they create under the pressure of the ticking clock.”

“Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational” is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.