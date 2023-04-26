Guy Fieri’s ‘All-American Road Trip’ Renewed for Season 2 at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Food Network superstar Guy Fieri will continue to travel and eat across America for another season of his series, “Guy’s All-American Road Trip.”

The road trip series has been renewed for a second season by Food Network, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” is a travel and food series that follows Fieri with his family — his wife, Lori, and his sons, Hunter and Ryder — as they pack up their RV for an epic road trip together, along with a caravan of campers full of their family and friends.

Season 2 will see the family road trip through Appalachia where cameras will follow them on wild adventures, family competitions and enjoying some of the best food in Tennessee and Kentucky. The second season will be comprised of four hourlong episodes, each of which will highlight new dishes, destinations and attractions.

“There’s nothing my friends and family dig more than loadin’ up the RV’s and hittin’ the open road,” Fieri says in a statement. “This trip is filled with crazy adventures, family competitions, and some of the best food Appalachia has to offer. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride!”

“Guy Fieri takes ‘road trip’ to the next level on ‘Guy’s All-American Road Trip,’” comments Betsy Ayala, head of content for food at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Audiences won’t want to miss Guy at the wheel leading the way to the most mouthwatering meals and iconic locations across Appalachia. Every episode has all the ingredients for the perfect vacation- family, food and fun, with a side of action and adventure.”

Fieri is one of Food Network’s most lucrative, successful and certainly recognizable stars with a plethora of shows across the network. Fieri — who, back in 2006, won the second season of the competition series, “Food Network Star,” which catapulted him to A-list celebrity chef territory — has six shows at Food Network, which he hosts and produces, including “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Tournament of Champions.” His programming portfolio extends beyond just food: with “Guy’s All-American Road Trip,” he delves into the travel genre, and with “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” he became a Hollywood game show host.

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” is produced by Citizen Pictures for Food Network. Season 2 premieres Friday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.