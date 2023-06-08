Guy Adami, Dan Nathan to Host Live Business Show for SiriusXM

Guy Adami and Dan Nathan typically suss out the stock market on CNBC’s early-evening program “Fast Money.” Now they’ll be able to do more of the same earlier in the day at least once a week.

The two CNBC contributors will launch ‘MRKT Call,” a live Monday noontime program on SiriusXM’s Business Radio.

Adami and Nathan, will their insights on various hot-button business topics, including the the state of the economy, breaking news from Wall Street, corporate earnings, economic data, interest rate decisions, and more. SiriusXM subscribers wil alsol have the opportunity to call into the program to ask the duo for advice on stock picks and more.

“I have always believed that the most impactful, intimate, and powerful medium is radio,” said Adami, in a prepared statement. “Sports radio captured the attention of an untapped audience in the 1990’s, and I am convinced we can do the same with a high energy, no holds barred, intelligent approach in our market show on SiriusXM.”

“When Guy and I founded RiskReversal Media, our goal was to take our experience demystifying market-moving news on CNBC to different platforms, meeting investors everywhere they are, in their ear, live-streaming, and on the go,” said Nathan, in a statement. “Our collaboration with SiriusXM is an exciting evolution of this strategy on a medium and service we not only use but believe is best-in-class.”

SiriusXM’s Business Radio features programs centered around topics such as leadership. retirement and marketing.