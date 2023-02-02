‘Grubbs’ TV Series Adaptation to Star Wil Wheaton, Jodie Sweetin and More (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stand by Me” star Wil Wheaton and “Full House” alumna Jodie Sweetin are among the slate of voice actors set to star in Keenspot Entertainment’s new animated series “Grubbs,” the company revealed exclusively to Variety. Joining them in the lead are Jerry O’Connell, Jaleel White, Felicia Day, Jason Marsden and Debi Derryberry, along with Andy Rullo, Lauren Bradley, Rob Potchak and Bobby Crosby in supporting roles.

Adapted from a series of graphic novels by cartoonist Max Weaver, “Grubbs” centers around eight-year-old Billy “Grubbs” Watson (Derryberry), whose penchant for mischief is enabled by the support of his imaginary friend, Tyler (Wheaton). As Grubbs’ shenanigans escalate, his father (O’Connell), sister (Sweetin), teacher (Day) and principal (White) are caught in the crossfire.

“I see Grubbs’ potential as a troublemaker we love to see act up, like Calvin or Dennis or Bart, but in today’s world, pulling shenanigans is going to go very differently,” M.J. Offen, the show’s co-producer, previously said of the upcoming project. “Grubbs is the lovable troublemaker we need.”

Offen also served as co-writer on the show’s pilot episode with franchise creator Max Weaver. Other producers attached to the project include Chris Crosby, Bobby Crosby and Weaver.

The show marks the first animated series to be produced by Keenspot, as it preps for an onslaught of book-to-screen adaptations. Comics like “Dreamless” and “God Mode” are currently in development for live-action film and TV projects. Uri Singer (“White Noise”), Isen Robbins (“Tesla”), and Aimee Schoof (“Experimenter”) are attached to co-produce “God Mode.”

Glass House Studios (“El Americano”) will handle animation on “Grubbs,” while the music will come from Doug Bresler (“Doogtoons”), and vocals from viral ‘80s music parody star L.B. Rayne.

Keenspot’s graphic novel Marry Me was adapted by director Kat Coiro (“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”) into the live-action Universal Pictures movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which led both the box office and streaming charts last Valentine’s Day.

As for “Grubbs,” producers said they plan to reveal a streaming parter at another date, and are eying a premiere this fall timed to the holiday season.

