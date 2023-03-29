‘Grown-ish’ to End With Season 6 at Freeform

“Grown-ish” will end with its upcoming Season 6 at Freeform.

The news comes around two months after it was announced the show had been renewed for a sixth season. The final season of the series, which is a spinoff of the ABC comedy “Black-ish,” will air in two parts. The first part will premiere this summer, while the second will air in 2024. The show will air its 100th episode during Season 6.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire ‘grown-ish’ family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

With the ending of “Grown-ish,” the “-ish” franchise as it has come to be known will come to an end. “Black-ish” ended its eight-season run on ABC in April 2022. The prequel series “Mixed-ish” aired two seasons on ABC between 2019 and 2021. There had also been plans for a spinoff called “Old-ish” starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, though it ultimately did not move forward.

“Grown-ish” originally focused on Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson, but fellow “Black-ish” alum Marcus Scribner joined the show in Season 5, reprising the role of Andre Johnson Jr., with the show now following him during his first years at Cal U. Shahidi and Scribner star alongside Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Guest stars for Season 6 include Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and The Free Nationals.



Craig Doyle serves as showrunner and executive producer for the sixth season. Barris also executive produces Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. ABC Signature is the studio.