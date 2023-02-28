‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds William Martinez to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“Grey’s Anatomy,” which in last week’s episode said goodbye-ish to Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, will say hello to the actor William Martinez in the March 2 episode this week. In a recurring role, Martinez will make his debut as Trey, a character who’s an important figure from Simone’s (Alexis Floyd) past.

In last week’s episode, Simone, one of Season 19’s new class of surgical interns, entered into a situationship with Lucas (Niko Terho). Their courtship is complicated, though, by the fact that they’re now both living in Meredith’s old house, along with fellow intern Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) — fixing it up after a fire nearly destroyed it. Trey will be coming along to make that incipient romance even knottier, presumably.

In the logline for this week’s episode, furnished by ABC, the Trey character is alluded to. “Teddy makes a challenging decision,” it reads. “Meanwhile, Maggie and Winston aren’t on speaking terms and Link leans on Jo for emotional support as he preps for a surgery on a well-known athlete. Simone and Lucas are surprised by an unlikely visitor.”

Martinez has recently been in Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope,” and has also appeared in “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI” and “The Blacklist,” and will soon be seen in the upcoming film “Sweetly Salted.” According to his official biography, Martinez’s family is from the Dominican Republic, he was born in New York City and “he hopes to work in films/series that tackle diversity and advocate for Latino actors.” He’s represented by Silver Lining Entertainment and DGRW.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently in its 19th season on ABC.