‘Grey’s Anatomy,‘ ’Station 19′ Showrunner Krista Vernoff to Step Down

Krista Vernoff is stepping down as showrunner and executive producer of both “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” at ABC, Variety has confirmed.

Vernoff will officially depart upon the conclusion of the current season of both shows. “Grey’s” is currently in its 19th season while “Station 19” is in its sixth. No new showrunner for either show has yet been named.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week. I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support. The last time I left ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I’m saying ‘See you in seven seasons.’”

Vernoff started off as a writer and eventually executive producer on “Grey’s Anatomy” during its first seven seasons before departing the series. She returned in Season 14 as showrunner. She has served as showrunner on “Station 19,” a spinoff of “Grey’s,” since the show’s third season. She and her Trip the Light Productions remain under an overall deal with ABC Signature, which produces both shows, until later this year.

“Krista’s creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ to continue to flourish,” said “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes. “I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.”

Vernoff also previously worked on fellow “Grey’s” spinoff “Private Practice.” Outside of that, she is known for her work on shows like “Shameless” at Showtime and the original “Charmed” at The CW. She also created the ABC series “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal, which was inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich.

“Krista Vernoff has poured her heart and soul into ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19,’ and her voice has been pivotal to the success of these beloved series,” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “It takes a formidable leader to run two shows simultaneously and Krista has done so effortlessly. Her creative force has left an indelible mark and thanks to her, our viewers will continue to be invested in these dynamic and cherished characters for many years to come.”

Deadline first reported Vernoff’s exit.