‘Bold Type’ Star Sam Page Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Sam Page, he of “The Bold Type” and “Mad Men,” has joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” in a recurring role.

Page will make his first appearance during the May 4 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” playing Sam Sutton. According to the character description provided by ABC, Sam is “an Air Force pilot who is seriously injured in a base-jumping accident. Although he’s coping with trauma, he somehow maintains his sense of humor and charm.” The episode is titled “Come Fly With Me,” and in the logline, it says the character of Link (Chris Carmack) willl be wrestling “with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery.”

Will that massive surgery be performed on Sam? Perhaps!

Page co-starred on the series “The Bold Type” — a five-season-long Freeform show that drew a cult following, especially among media people — as a publishing executive (and endgame for Meghann Fahy’s character, Sutton). He also appeared as a recurring cast member on the original “Gossip Girl,” “Desperate Housewives,” “House of Cards,” and on “Mad Men,” on which he played Greg Harris, Joan’s (rapist!) husband.

Page is represented by UTA, Silver Lining Management and attorney Alan Wertheimer.

Last month, ABC announced an early renewal for “Grey’s Anatomy” for a historic 20th season. Executive producer Meg Marinis will take over as showrunner from Krista Vernoff, an original writer for the medical drama who’s been running “Grey’s” since Season 14. The Season 20 status of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey — around whom “Grey’s Anatomy” has revolved since its 2005 premiere, but who said goodbye to Seattle on the Feb. 23 episode — remains in flux.