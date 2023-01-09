Greg Berlanti Signs New Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Greg Berlanti is staying put at Warner Bros. Television, with the prolific producer signing a sizable new overall deal with the studio.

The deal will keep Berlanti Productions at Warner Bros. into 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed. This marks the first significant overall deal signed at the studio since the closing of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. Berlanti Productions’ current slate includes shows like “You” at Netflix (about to debut its fourth season) and “Doom Patrol” at HBO Max. Berlanti is also the architect behind the DC universe of shows at The CW, with “The Flash” prepping its ninth and final season.

“Every day I wake up grateful I get to get tell stories for a living with so many talented people that I love,” Berlanti said. “With this deal, I’ll be lucky enough to be going into my third decade of making TV and calling Warner Bros. my home. The TV business has changed and Warner Bros. has changed, too, but I’m as grateful as ever to be making television and working with a passionate, brilliant, and kind leader like Channing Dungey and alongside a wise and tremendous old friend like Brett Paul. In my time getting to know David Zaslav, he is the most rare of Hollywood leaders: honest, loyal, and visionary about the kind of thriving Warner Bros. he wants to build for the future, where storytellers like myself can have a home to tell stories that excite and move audiences all over the world, for years to come.”

“We’re beyond thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the most accomplished, celebrated, and compelling storytellers in the industry,” added Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey. “Greg is a visionary, a pioneer, and a leader, but more than that, he’s a treasured member of the Warner Bros. family. Collaborating with Greg is a tremendous privilege, and we can’t wait to see what stories he and his team will bring to life in the coming years.”

More to come…