Greg Berlanti, Andy Serkis to Produce Medical Drama Pilot ‘Wolf’ at NBC

NBC has given out a pilot order for a medical drama titled “Wolf,” Variety has learned.

The potential series is inspired by the books “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” and “An Anthropologist on Mars” by Oliver Sacks. Per the official logline, the show “follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.”

Michael Grassi is attached to write and executive produce the pilot, with Lee Toland Krieger onboard to direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment also executive produce along with Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Will Tennant of The Imaginarium. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Berlanti Productions, Grassi and Krieger are all under overall deals at WBTV.

Grassi is no stranger to working in the Berlanti camp. He previously worked on fellow Berlanti Productions series “Riverdale,” “Katy Keene,” and “Supergirl,” with Grassi having co-created “Katy Keene” with “Riverdale” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. His other credits include “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

This marks the latest pilot for NBC in recent weeks. Previously, the broadcaster ordered a pilot for the drama “Murder by the Book,” with Retta in the lead role and “Good Girls” alums Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. NBC also recently announced a series order for the drama “The Irrational” with Jesse L. Martin attached to star.