‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Pop-Up to Turn Mel’s Drive-In Into the Frosty Palace (EXCLUSIVE)

“Grease” fans hungry for a cool slider (a cool, cool, cool, cool slider) or hopelessly devoted to fries will have a chance to indulge via a pop-up version of the film franchise’s Frosty Palace on Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7. Paramount+ has partnered with Popsugar to take over Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood for the promotion, timed to the upcoming launch of the new series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”

It’s unclear whether Danny Zuko’s preferred order (a double Polar Burger with everything and a cherry soda with chocolate ice cream) will be available, but the two-day interactive event will include 1950s-era music and decor, as well as “twists on familiar diner fare” and photo moments. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” merchandise will also be given away and customized on site.

The Frosty Palace two-day interactive experience takes place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days; the Thursday night popup will include a screening of the premiere episode of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” at 8:30 p.m. Reservations can now be made here.

“The Frosty Palace is synonymous with ‘Grease’ and the inspired recreation will serve as the quintessential backdrop for the launch of Paramount+’s prequel series, ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,'” Domenic DiMeglio, exec VP and chief marketing officer, Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. “As stewards for the new chapter of this beloved franchise, we have been meticulous with every detail of the pop-up down to the milkshakes, ultimately creating an authentic activation that will immerse fans in the classic 1950’s diner experience.”

The Frosty Palace, first seen in the 1978 film, also is seen throughout the first season of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” The new musical series, which takes place in 1954 (four years before the original Broadway musical and film), centers on four “fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” will launch April 6 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada; the 10-episode season will continue to release new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

The series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Paramount Television Studios is behind the series which comes from executive producer and showrunner Annabel Oakes. Alethea Jones directed the pilot and executive produces. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, and Adam Fishbach also executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via Picturestart.