YouTuber Grace Helbig Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Going to Fight This’

Popular YouTube content creator Grace Helbig announced that she has breast cancer in a video on Monday. In her video, she said she received the cancer diagnosis about a month ago.

Helbig said she was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer, which she called “super treatable and highly beatable.” She was diagnosed after noticing a small lump on her breast. She said in her video that she was unsure how to bring it up to her doctor because she was afraid of looking uneducated about her own body. But now, she urges everyone to go get checked.

“Get those lumps checked,” she said. “And don’t be afraid to ask the doctor what you think might be a stupid question.”

In addition to her YouTube channel, the 37-year-old internet personality and comedian co-hosts and co-created the podcast “This Might Get Weird” alongside Mamrie Hart. In 2015, Helbig hosted her own comedy talk show on E! Network called “The Grace Helbig Show” and since 2021 she has been the voice of Cindy Bear in HBO’s “Jellystone!”

Helbig also said in her video that she has been talking with Hank Green, a fellow YouTuber and author who announced his own cancer diagnosis a month ago.

“I have been texting with him, and his videos have been so incredibly helpful,” she said. Green runs the YouTube channels vlogbrothers and Crash Course with his brother John Green. “I am now eagerly waiting for his cancer standup which he has promised to send me, because I’m gonna need comedy through this process.”

“There’s some humor to be found here,” she continued. “The jokes not lost on me that I’ve spent 15 years not using my boobs to get attention on the internet, and yet here we are, and that I’m announcing this during Cancer season. So what’s next? This is my job now and I’m going to fight this little bitch of a thing in my left breast as best and as strongly and as gracefully as I can. Pun intended.”

Watch Helbig’s video below.