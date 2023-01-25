‘Gotham Knights’ Series at CW Casts Ethan Embry as Cluemaster, Sunny Mabrey as Crystal Brown

The CW has added real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry the upcoming DC series “Gotham Knights” cast in recurring roles.

“We were blown away by Sunny’s audition for ‘Gotham Knights,'” said executive producers and showrunners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams. “It was immediately clear she had the expansive emotional range needed to play this deeply polarizing character. And then we were delighted to discover that Sunny’s husband is an actor who has many fans among our cast, crew and writers. Ethan’s brought Arthur to life in such rich, delightfully disturbing ways. We hope to surprise fans of the mythos with where our story is going, though we’ll give you a clue… Quiz Bowl airs weeknights in Gotham.”

The couple will portray Arthur and Crystal Brown. Per the network, Arthur is “the meticulous and eccentric host of a Jeopardy-like game show, Arthur is always the smartest person in the room.” Also known as the Cluemaster, one of Gotham’s criminals, his character keeps a squeaky clean image for the public, and his dark side will go to great lengths to protect his appearance.

The wife of a local celebrity, Crystal is a natural, camera-ready charmer. But, as those closest to her know, Crystal is warm and kind one minute and suddenly cold the next because she’s struggling with a secret addiction that threatens to ruin her happy home.

Mabrey will make her first appearance in episode 5, while Embry makes his debut in episode 6.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “Gotham Knights” begins in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His adopted son builds an unlikely union with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. “Gotham Knights” comes from Abrams, Stoteraux, and Fiveash. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Ethan Embry is repped by APA. Sunny Mabrey is repped by Jacqueline Wheeler of the People Store.

“Gotham Knights” premieres March 14 at 9 p.m. ET.