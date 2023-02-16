‘Gotham Knights’ Series at CW Adds Veronica Cartwright as Guest Star

Veronica Cartwright has been added to The CW’s “Gotham Knights” series in a recurring guest role.

Cartwright will make her debut as Eunice Harmon on the series in Episode 4 and recur in Episode 7. According to her character description, Eunice seems like the ordinary sweet old lady living out her twilight years in a nursing home. “But that grandmotherly exterior masks a much darker side, one that harbors sinister secrets and has ties to an evil that has plagued Gotham for over a century,” per the CW.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of ‘Gotham Knights.’ A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – ‘Alien,’ 1978’s ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers,’ and Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package,” said series creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. “The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica’s performance, we knew we had to bring her back.”

She joins previously announced new cast members Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey who will portray Arthur and Crystal Brown. Arthur, also known as the Cluemaster, is the “meticulous and eccentric host of a Jeopardy-like game show” while his wife Crystal is wildcard, camera-ready charmer.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “Gotham Knights” takes place in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder. When his adopted son builds an unlikely union with the children of Batman’s enemies, they somehow all come to be framed for his killing.

“Gotham Knights” comes from Abrams, Stoteraux, and Fiveash. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television backs the production.

Cartwright is repped by the Jeffrey Leavitt Agency and managed by Mitch Clem.