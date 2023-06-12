‘Gotham Knights’ Canceled at The CW; ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed

It’s curtains for “Gotham Knights” at The CW. The network will not move forward with a second season of the DC Comics series, Variety has learned.

The series was absent from a statement of upcoming programming from the CW, which announced renewals for both “Superman & Lois” and “All American: Homecoming” for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The news about “Gotham Knights” comes more than two weeks ahead of the date that the series is slated to air what would now be its series finale. The program premiered on March 4 and was set to conclude its 13-episode season on June 27.

From Warner Bros. Television, “Gotham Knights” followed Bruce Wayne’s rebellious adopted son, who forms a team with the children of Batman’s enemies. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams co-created the series and served as executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden of Berlanti Productions.

The conclusion of “Gotham Knights” leaves “Superman & Lois” as the final DC production remaining at the CW, which was once flush with adaptations featuring the comic book brand’s characters. In January, newly minted DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn announced plans for “Superman & Lois” to run for “one or two more seasons” as the company prepared to rejigger its approach to television productions. Now, a renewal is officially confirmed, with a 10-episode order for the upcoming fourth season.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘All American: Homecoming’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ back to The CW,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, said in a statement Monday evening. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

“All American: Homecoming,” which first debuted in the spring of 2022, will return for a 13-episode third season.

BreAnna Bell contributed to this report.