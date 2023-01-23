Gordon Ramsay to Produce New Tubi Series ‘Kitchen Commando’ (TV News Roundup)

Tubi has announced its first unscripted cooking series, “Kitchen Commando,” hosted by US Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush. Executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, the new series enlists Chef Andre to help save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry.

Over the 10-episode season, Chef Rush will visit restaurants in the D.C. area that are in need of his discipline, resourcefulness and talents to whip these restaurants back into shape. Chef Rush’s skills will be put the test in the first episode, when he meets a defeated married couple whose crab-themed restaurant is now a toxic mess.

“Kitchen Commando” premieres on February 12, 2023 with a new episode rolling out every Sunday for ten weeks. “Kitchen Commando” is a Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global production.

Also in today’s TV news:

RENEWALS

“Say Yes to the Prom” is back for its 11th year in both Atlanta and Los Angeles to help deserving high schoolers find the perfect prom look, along with its returning retail partners Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse. After the ultimate full-day “shopping” experience, the 1,000 students will also receive a one-on-one styling session with Monte Durham from TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.”

Durham and employee volunteers from Macy’s, DirecTV and Warner Bros. Discovery will host the students on their shopping day, where they can choose from 1,000 dresses, with shoes and accessories to complete the look. Students can also be fitted for a tuxedo rental from Men’s Wearhouse. CNN stylists will help participants with onsite hair and makeup consultations.

Filming will take place in Atlanta Feb. 6 and 7 in support of Atlanta Public Schools and March 7 through 9 in support of LAUSD. Warner Bros. Discovery employees will also participate in a dress and suit drive for Becca’s Closet. “Say Yes to the Prom” will feature opportunities for scholarship, mentorship and internship through its partnerships with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the Posse Foundation and the T. Howard Foundation.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Hallmark Media has appointed Stephanie Nimick as senior VP, portfolio content distribution and platform marketing. The Chicago-based industry veteran reports to Judi Lopez, executive VP, distribution and content strategy.

Nimick’s responsibilities include managing the company’s strategic plans for contracts, renewals and execution of content distribution to digital and linear partners.

Nimick served as senior VP, distribution and partnership marketing for six years at Starz. She also worked at AMC Networks for almost 13 years as senior VP of distribution. She worked at Fuse Media in piloting content distribution and operations and began her career in sales and marketing at Fox Sports and Fox/Liberty Networks.

“She is a seasoned leader with an outstanding track record of driving growth and revenue,” said Lopez. “As our company continues to elevate our distribution strategies, we value her fresh ideas, expertise in leading high performing teams and passion for advancing our business roadmap.”

TRAILERS

Roku announced that The Roku Channel will premiere the original sci-fi comedy “We Are Not Alone” on Friday, January 27. The film was commissioned by UKTV and first premiered in the U.K. on November 28, 2022.

“We Are Not Alone” was written by Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond (co-creators and stars of “Ghosts”). The comedy explores the culture clash between humankind and its new Alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so utterly confusing.

“We Are Not Alone” stars Declan Baxter, Joe Thomas, Vicki Pepperdine, Mike Wozniak, Georgia May Foote, Amanda Abbington, and Bruce Mackinnon, produced by Big Talk with Kenton Allen, Victoria Grew, Matthew Justice, and executive produced by Ben Willbond and Laurence Rickard.

Watch the “We Are Not Alone” trailer below.

EVENTS

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced the recipient of the 2023 Icon Award is award-winning actor and producer Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar will receive the award at the 11th annual SCAD TVfest Feb. 9–11.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations,

she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of

SCAD TVfest.

More recently, Gellar has been seen in the Netflix original film “Do Revenge.” She’s best known for starring in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” as well sd “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Cruel Intentions” and the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Following “Do Revenge,” Gellar’s latest project is “Wolf Pack,” which premieres on Jan. 26 on Paramount+. Gellar is both starring and serving as an executive producer on the new series. SCAD TVfest will also screen an episode of the new Paramount+ series, followed by a panel featuring Gellar and the cast.

PROGRAMMING

CBS News Detroit, the hyper-local streaming and broadcast news service based at CBS-owned WWJ-TV, Detroit, debuts at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Jan. 23. The newscasts will simulcast on the CBS News Detroit streaming channel and broadcast on WWJ.

CBS News Detroit gives WWJ its own full-scale local news department for the first time. CBS News Detroit will start with weekday live local evening newscasts, expanding into other weekday and weekend dayparts. With its complete rollout, CBS News Detroit will stream local news 24/7.

CBS News Detroit joins the CBS News Streaming Network with local channels across the country including in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

PARTNERSHIPS

All3Media announced its partnership with producers Jen Casey and Nick Gilhool in “One Traveler,” an LA-based multi-genre documentary and unscripted non-fiction series production company for broadcast, cable, streaming and digital.

“One Traveler is hitting the ground running with a multi-genre development slate, and we look forward to bringing compelling documentaries and unscripted shows to different platforms as we grow our new venture,” said Casey and Gilhool.

DATES

The CW has announced a series of premiere dates for upcoming series including two new series and two returning series:

“The Great American Joke Off” will premiere March 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET and “Totally Weird and Funny” airs starting April 8. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” returns for Cycle 12 on March 31 at 9 p.m., while “Mysteries Decoded” returns for Season 3 on April 2 at 8 p.m.