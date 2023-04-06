Fox’s ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ Recruits Execs From Confetti Cakes, Pepper App, Fat Miilk and More as Contestants (EXCLUSIVE)

Gordon Ramsay is looking to find a new culinary entrepreneur to financially back in his upcoming Fox competition “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” and Variety has your first look at the food and drink industry execs who will be competing for the celeb chef’s $250,000 investment.

Among those picked as contestants for the series, which debuts May 24 on Fox after the “MasterChef” Season 13 premiere, are the masterminds behind food brands and businesses including Fat Miilk, the Pepper app, Confetti Cakes baking kits, Snow Cone King, Happy Grub, Vegan AF, Pizza Girl, Smart Cups, Luther Bob’s and more.

See the full list of competitors for “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” Season 1 below.

Per Fox, “Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent.”

The winner will get a $250,000 personal investment from Ramsay in their business.

“I’ve hand-picked some of the most promising culinary innovators to compete for not only my investment, but my partnership in business,” Ramsay told Variety. “They will have to hustle through tough challenges, break through and set themselves apart from the other competition, and make noise to prove they have what it takes to be successful.”

Ramsay executive produces alongside showrunner Danny Schrader. “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” hails from Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment.

Aaron Valentine

Currently Resides: Mission Viejo, CA

Hometown: Oak Grove, MO

Occupation: Founder of Snow Cone King

Ashley Davies

Current City and Hometown: Norco, CA

Occupation: Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Happy Grub

Caroline D’Amore

Currently Resides: Marina del Rey, CA

Hometown: Malibu, CA

Occupation: Founder and CEO of Pizza Girl Inc.

Chanel Goodson

Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Chef, Owner and Operator of Vegan AF

Chris Kanik

Currently Resides: Orange County, CA

Hometown: Union City, NJ

Occupation: Founder and CEO of Smart Cups

Elisa Strauss

Currently Resides: Larchmont, NY

Hometown: Roslyn, NY

Occupation: Cake Designer and Owner of Confetti Cakes

Jake Aronskind

Currently Resides: Manhattan, NY

Hometown: Millburn, NJ

Occupation: Founder and CEO of Pepper (Cooking app)

Jourdan Higgs

Currently Resides: Chicago, IL

Hometown: Oak Park, IL

Occupation: Head Chef and Owner of Provaré Restaurant

Kagen Cox

Currently Resides: Pasco, WA

Hometown: Kalispell, MT

Occupation: Owner and Operator of Kagen Coffee & Crepes (Located in Richland, WA)

Lan Ho

Currently Resides: Chicago, IL

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Occupation: Founder and Owner of Fat Miilk

Luther Chen

Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA

Hometown: Arcadia, CA

Occupation: Chef and Founder of Luther Bob’s

Megan Meza

Currently Resides: Brooklyn, NY

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of Bandida

Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie

Currently Resides: Durham, NC

Hometown: The Bronx, NY

Occupation: Founder, CEO, Executive Chef and Spice Purveyor at Indulgent Essential Spices

Sydney Webb

Currently Resides: Santa Monica, CA

Hometown: Torrance, CA

Occupation: CEO and Co-Founder of Toto Foods, Inc.

Tony Balestreri

Currently Resides: Chicago, IL

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Occupation: Chef/Pitmaster & Founder/CEO of Tony B’s Steak Chips

Watch the trailer for “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” below.