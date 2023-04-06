Fox’s ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ Recruits Execs From Confetti Cakes, Pepper App, Fat Miilk and More as Contestants (EXCLUSIVE)

Gordon Ramsay is looking to find a new culinary entrepreneur to financially back in his upcoming Fox competition “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” and Variety has your first look at the food and drink industry execs who will be competing for the celeb chef’s $250,000 investment.
Among those picked as contestants for the series, which debuts May 24 on Fox after the “MasterChef” Season 13 premiere, are the masterminds behind food brands and businesses including Fat Miilk, the Pepper app, Confetti Cakes baking kits, Snow Cone King, Happy Grub, Vegan AF, Pizza Girl, Smart Cups, Luther Bob’s and more.
See the full list of competitors for “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” Season 1 below.
Per Fox, “Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent.”
The winner will get a $250,000 personal investment from Ramsay in their business.
“I’ve hand-picked some of the most promising culinary innovators to compete for not only my investment, but my partnership in business,” Ramsay told Variety. “They will have to hustle through tough challenges, break through and set themselves apart from the other competition, and make noise to prove they have what it takes to be successful.”
Ramsay executive produces alongside showrunner Danny Schrader. “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” hails from Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment.
Aaron Valentine
Currently Resides: Mission Viejo, CA
Hometown: Oak Grove, MO
Occupation: Founder of Snow Cone King
Ashley Davies
Current City and Hometown: Norco, CA
Occupation: Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Happy Grub
Caroline D’Amore
Currently Resides: Marina del Rey, CA
Hometown: Malibu, CA
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Pizza Girl Inc.
Chanel Goodson
Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Chef, Owner and Operator of Vegan AF
Chris Kanik
Currently Resides: Orange County, CA
Hometown: Union City, NJ
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Smart Cups
Elisa Strauss
Currently Resides: Larchmont, NY
Hometown: Roslyn, NY
Occupation: Cake Designer and Owner of Confetti Cakes
Jake Aronskind
Currently Resides: Manhattan, NY
Hometown: Millburn, NJ
Occupation: Founder and CEO of Pepper (Cooking app)
Jourdan Higgs
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Hometown: Oak Park, IL
Occupation: Head Chef and Owner of Provaré Restaurant
Kagen Cox
Currently Resides: Pasco, WA
Hometown: Kalispell, MT
Occupation: Owner and Operator of Kagen Coffee & Crepes (Located in Richland, WA)
Lan Ho
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Occupation: Founder and Owner of Fat Miilk
Luther Chen
Currently Resides: Los Angeles, CA
Hometown: Arcadia, CA
Occupation: Chef and Founder of Luther Bob’s
Megan Meza
Currently Resides: Brooklyn, NY
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Occupation: Entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of Bandida
Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie
Currently Resides: Durham, NC
Hometown: The Bronx, NY
Occupation: Founder, CEO, Executive Chef and Spice Purveyor at Indulgent Essential Spices
Sydney Webb
Currently Resides: Santa Monica, CA
Hometown: Torrance, CA
Occupation: CEO and Co-Founder of Toto Foods, Inc.
Tony Balestreri
Currently Resides: Chicago, IL
Hometown: Milwaukee, WI
Occupation: Chef/Pitmaster & Founder/CEO of Tony B’s Steak Chips
Watch the trailer for “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” below.