‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Adds Rob Huebel to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Goosebumps” series at Disney+ has cast Rob Huebel in a recurring guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, which is based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series and is described as a teen horror comedy, is said to follow “a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

Huebel joins previously announced cast members Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris. He will appear as Colin, father of Margot (Briones). The character is described as “a well-intentioned high school guidance counselor who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined.”

Huebel previously earned an Emmy nomination for his work on the Adult Swim series “Children’s Hospital.” He would go on to star in the Netflix spinoff “Medical Police.” He is also known for “I Know This Much Is True” at HBO, “The Goldbergs” at ABC, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” at HBO Max, and lending his voice to the hit Fox comedy series “Bob’s Burgers.” In film, he has been in features such as the Oscar winner “The Descendants” and comedies like “I Love You Man” and “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.”

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Hilary Winston serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, Kevin Murphy, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams will serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce the Disney Branded Television series. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.