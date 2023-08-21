‘Good Burger 2’ Drops First Teaser for Paramount+ Sequel Starring Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

The first “Good Burger 2” teaser has been unveiled by Paramount+.

The sequel to the cult classic Nickelodeon film is slated to debut on Paramount+ this fall. The official logline for the film states that it “follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.”

The full teaser can be seen below.

The film was originally announced back in March. Along with Thompson and Mitchell, the cast for the sequel includes Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz as Ruth. The film will also feature original “Good Burger” cast members Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra.

Nickelodeon Studios is producing the film. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who co-wrote the original film and worked on “All That”, serve as writers and executive producers on the sequel. James III is also a writer on the film. Phil Traill serves as director. Nickelodeon Studios will produce. Both Thompson and Mitchell are producers, while John Ryan Jr. of Artists for Artists serves as an executive producer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.

“Good Burger” originated as a sketch on the Nickelodeon series “All That” in which Mitchell starred as Ed. It was then spun off into the 1997 film. It proved to be a box office success, grossing just under $24 million against a reported budget of $8 million. It has gone on to achieve cult status, with Mitchell and Thompson reuniting for a “Good Burger” sketch on “The Tonight Show” in 2015 and subsequently stating over the years they were open to a new iteration of the film. Mitchell also appeared as Ed in the “All That” revival series in 2019.