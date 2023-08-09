‘Good Bones’ to End With Season 8 at HGTV

HGTV’s “Good Bones” will come to a close after Season 8, though that may not be the end of the Starsiak’s relationship with the network. The real estate agent revealed the news on her “Mina AF” podcast on Wednesday.

“It’s the end of an era. I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with,” she said. “Something I’m super, super proud of, and really grateful to the network for is making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am… and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

But there may still be a chance to see Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E Laine on screen as HGTV reveals “while this is the end of ‘Good Bones’ as we know it, we’re currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects,” the statement reads.

Based in Indiana, Starsiak Hawk first opened her Two Chicks and a Hammer home renovation business with her mother in 2007. The series starring the mother-daughter duo first premiered in 2016 and followed the two as they set out on a mission to revitalize Indianapolis by purchasing run down homes and transforming them into stunning urban remodels. Starsiak Hawk offered her real estate knowledge, Laine used her legal background, and together they enlist their family’s help with demo and construction. Laine stepped down from the renovation business in 2019, but continued to appear on the show alongside Starsiak Hawk and their team.

Though the forthcoming season marks the end of the series, Starsiak Hawk announced she’s embarking on a new endeavor as the chief design and build officer of the home improvement brand, Character.

The final season of “Good Bones” is expected to arrive on Aug. 15.