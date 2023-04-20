Legendary Entertainment Secures Rights to ‘Golden Cage,’ Aiming to Immediately Cast Camilla Läckberg’s Psychological Thriller Novel

Legendary Entertainment has secured the rights to “The Golden Cage,” a psychological thriller novel by the award-winning Swedish author Camilla Läckberg. The studio anticipates adapting the story about a wife scorned and her plot for revenge into a television series and is currently working on casting for the show.

“The Golden Cage” follows Faye, a woman who runs away from her past to start a new, promising life with a successful career and a wonderful family. She soon realizes, however, that she has traded in a life of independence and ambition so she can please her husband, a man who ends up betraying her in more ways than one. To escape this golden cage, this facade of luxury, and return to her old self, Faye and her best friend team up to create the dish that’s best served cold: a cosmetics business called Revenge.

“I’ve always thought that the rich characters and layered storyline of ‘The Golden Cage’ would make for a compelling TV series,” Läckberg said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier that Legendary Entertainment shares this vision. With their creative expertise and vast resources, this feels like the perfect partnership.”

The crime writer has been published in over 60 countries, has had numerous novels adapted for the screen and has even been coined “the rock star of Nordic noir.”

Carmi Zlotnik, president of television at Legendary said, “’The Golden Cage’ delivers Camilla’s signature dramatic and captivating content and presents us with the incredible opportunity to bring it to life for her legions of fans, as well as those who will discover her work.”

Legendary will produce the series with Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content and Martin Rea as a producer.