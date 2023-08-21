‘Bachelor’ Franchise Moves to Thursday Nights as ABC Revamps Fall Schedule (TV News Roundup) 

ABC is moving its “The Bachelor” franchise, including the first ever “Golden Bachelor,” to Thursdays this fall. The Alphabet web has revealed several tweaks to its fall plans, including the decision to pair “Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” together on Thursday nights starting September 28.

“The Golden Bachelor” was originally slated to air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET in the fall, behind “Dancing with the Stars,” but will now air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ABC will announce what it will air instead in that slot at a later date. Also up in the air: Tuesday nights, as “Bachelor in Paradise” was originally scheduled to air on the night at 9 p.m., behind “Celebrity Jeopardy” at 8 p.m., but has now moved to Thursdays at 9 p.m.

The Ken Jennings-hosted “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is now moving to Wednesdays at 8 p.m., starting September 27, followed on the night by “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 9 p.m. and “The $100,000 Pyramid” at 10 p.m. Those three gamers replace the previously announced “Judge Steve Harvey,” “Abbott Elementary” repeats and “What Would You Do,” which were originally set for Wednesday night airings. (No word on whether “Judge Steve Harvey,” those “Abbott” repeats and “What Would You Do?” will land elsewhere).

Also up in the air: “Press Your Luck,” originally slated to air Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Additionally, the 15th season of “Shark Tank” will debut on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. followed by ABC News’ “20/20.” Sunday, Oct. 1 will sport the premiere of “AFV” at 7 p.m. and “The Wonderful World of Disney” at 8 p.m.

ABC will reveal the rest of its plans for Monday and Tuesday nights soon.

ACQUISITIONS

Cesar Millan’s Emmy-nominated series “Dog Whisperer” will now be distributed via Cineverse across multiple digital platforms.

Cineverse will distribute the series via the new free ad-support streaming TV (FAST) channel — the “Dog Whisperer” channel. Additionally, it will be available to watch via ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD).

The series debuted in 2004 on the National Geographic Channel with 30-minute episodes before transitioning to a one-hour program the following year. The Millan-led series went on to welcome guest celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith and Denise Richards, landing Emmy nominations in both 2006 and 2007.

“Almost 20 years ago, one of the most popular pet-based TV series launched on television and immediately gained large audiences and attracted fans around the world,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP of partnerships at Cineverse. “People have been enthralled at the skill and personality of Cesar Millan and have been hooked ever since. We look forward to bringing Dog Whisperer to fans who have not had an opportunity to watch in several years, as well as introducing the show to entirely new audiences for the very first time.”