‘The Goldbergs’ to End With Season 10 at ABC

“The Goldbergs” is ending after 10 seasons at ABC, Variety has confirmed with sources. The Season 10 finale set to air in May will serve as the single-camera comedy’s series finale.

The move to end the series is not altogether surprising, even though it has been a cornerstone of the ABC comedy slate throughout its run with solid ratings returns. “The Goldbergs” is currently the longest-running live-action network comedy on the air, but has faced difficulties in the past few years. George Segal, who starred as Albert “Pops” Solomon on the show, passed away in early 2021. Later that same year, series star Jeff Garlin exited the show following an HR misconduct investigation.

Ending the show also comes at a difficult time for the broadcast TV business, with the major networks having ordered just a handful of comedy pilots at this point in the traditional pilot season as overall pilot order volume continue to plummet.

The cast of the show includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, and Sam Lerner with Patton Oswalt serving as the narrator.

Adam F. Goldberg created the series, which is loosely based on his own childhood in the 1980s. Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop serve as showrunners and executive producers. Doug Robinson, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, and McLendon-Covey are also executive producers. The series is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

