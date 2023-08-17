Godzilla and Titans Series at Apple Reveals New Title and First Images of Terrifying Monster and Disaster-Struck San Francisco

Apple TV+ has set a title for its upcoming series from Legendary’s Monsterverse: “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

“Monarch” is set in the same universe as the films “Godzilla” (2014), “Kong: Skull Island” (2017), “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019), “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021) and the upcoming sequel “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” Spanning three generations, the series following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Chris Black co-developed the series with Matt Fraction, and Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes. All three executive produce alongside Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, Andrew Colville and Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Additionally, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Though not yet titled at the time, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” was first ordered to series in January 2022. Shakman boarded as director that May, and Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski were added to the cast in June. The Russells were cast in July, and Variety exclusively reported the casting of Anders Holm in October. Mari Yamamoto also stars.

See first look photos for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” above and below.

Courtesy of Apple

Courtesy of Apple