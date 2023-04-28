Former CBS Exec Glenn Geller Joins Skybound Entertainment as Head of TV

Former CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller has joined Skybound Entertainment as its new head of television.

Skybound hired Geller to guide the expansion of its slate both in the US and international markets. He joins Skybound ahead of the shingle’s release of “Invincible” Season 2 on Amazon Prime.

“Glenn Geller is the perfect choice to lead Skybound’s growing television division,” said Rick Jacobs, Skybound’s managing partner of linear content. “Glenn’s expertise, eye for talent and boundless creativity will continue to drive Skybound’s global expansion.”

Before joining Skybound, Geller most recently served as president of Gansa/Gordon Productions, developing streaming, cable and broadcast programming for the company including Fox’s “Accused” and Showtime’s “Gattaca.”

Before Gansa/Geller, Geller had been based as a producer at CBS Studios, where he created his own banner, GellerVision, working on projects such as the Netflix documentary series “Pandemic” and the Fox reboot of “America’s Most Wanted.”

Geller’s credits include president of CBS Entertainment, where he oversaw the development and production of “Young Sheldon,” “SWAT,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” He stepped down from that post in 2017 after suffering a mild heart attack.

In other CBS roles, Geller oversaw more than 30 CBS primetime series for the network and studio, including “Jane the Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Mom,” “The Good Wife,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “NCIS.”

“I’m beyond excited to join the Skybound team, an organization completely focused on empowering creators,” said Geller. “I look forward to building on the company’s ongoing success and finding more stories and creative partners, both here and abroad, to excite fans worldwide.”