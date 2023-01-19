‘Glass Onion’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 2.2 Billion Streaming Minutes, ‘Jack Ryan’ Leads TV Titles

“Glass Onion” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” scored major streaming opening weeks.

Both Rian Johnson’s whodunit murder mystery sequel and the Amazon Prime action thriller cracked Nielsen’s streaming Top 10 during the week of December 19-25 with over 1.5 billion viewing minutes within just days after their release.

Also notably making an appearance on the Streaming Originals chart is “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The Peacock title makes history as the first original scripted series for the streamer to crack Nielsen’s chart. It currently sits in the No. 5 position with 762 million minutes viewed following its Dec. 22 premiere.

Peacock previously made its debut on Nielsen’s chart during the Oct. 10-16 viewing window with “Halloween Ends.” The film premiered simultaneously both in theaters and on the streamer Oct. 14, garnering 717 million minutes viewed in its first three days.

