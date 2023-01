In its second week on the Top 10, Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” became Netflix’s third most watched film of all time. During the Dec. 26 -Jan. 1 viewing window, the “Knives Out” sequel film raked in 127 million hours watched.

After a successful Christmas debut on the streamer which drew in 82.1 million hours viewed, the movie joins the likes of “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” with 209.4 million hours. It remains the No. 1 English-language film on the Top 10 rankings.

More to come…