‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Season 2 Cracks Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List With Over 500 Million Hours Viewed

The Wellsbury peaches have cruised their way onto the Netflix Most Popular English TV chart.

Heading into its fifth week on the Netflix Top 10 list, Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” was viewed an additional 38.09 million hours pushing the title’s overall tally to 504.77 million hours viewed. This places the series on the streamer’s list of most popular TV titles at No. 10. During the Jan. 30-Feb. 5 viewing window, the show’s sophomore season ranked second on the chart.

Coming in at No. 4, Season 1 (which also broke into the Most Popular English TV list in 2021) continues to hold its spot among the Top 10 for the fifth week pulling in an additional 22.5 million hours viewed.

n first place is “Lockwood & Co.” In its first nine days of availability on the streamer, the series managed 39.42 million hours viewed following its Jan. 9 debut. Starring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, the paranormal drama follows three teens as they band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.

“Wednesday” moved to third place on the list with 28.23 million hours viewed in its 11th week on the top 10 chart. That’s a slight fall from the previous week’s 35.86 million hours — still, it’s a solid performance for the Jenna Ortega-led series that proves its continued staying power.

Season 2 of “Vikings: Valhalla” fell to No. 6 on the chart, just in between “New Amsterdam” Seasons 1 and 2, with 14.84 million hours viewed in its fourth week among the top 10. “That ’90s Show” has dropped to the bottom of the list during the viewing window managing 9.37 million hours viewed — a tie with “New Amsterdam” Season 2 — placing it in the eighth spot on the list. The figure is surprising considering Netflix recently renewed the reboot for Season 2 last week.

More to come…