‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed for Third and Fourth Season at Netflix

The Wellsbury Peaches are here to stay for at least two more seasons.

Netflix has ordered a third and fourth season of “Ginny & Georgia.” The streamer shared the announcement on Wednesday during this year’s Upfronts presentation.

Created by Sarah Lampert, the dramedy follows Ginny (Antonia Gentry), a 15-year-old who is more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey) in a New England town, where Georgia decided to settle down with her daughter and son, Ginny and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack also star.

In January, Season 2 ratings for the Netflix drama took down “Wednesday” for the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 English TV List with 180.47 million hours viewed following its debut, making it the most-watched title on the streamer for the week of Jan. 2-8. For context, that means opening numbers for the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” bested Season 3 of “Emily in Paris,” “The Watcher,” and Season 5 of “Cobra Kai.” For context, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” recorded 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Season 2 of “Bridgerton” had 193.02 million.

In addition to the renewal news, Sarah Glinski has signed on to join series for Season 3 as showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher. Netflix tells Variety, Glinski’s appointment as showrunner took place prior to the current writers strike, which began on May 1.

Season 2 of the drama was executive produced by showrunner Fisher and creator Sarah Lampert. Executive producing alongside Fisher and Lampert were Jeff Tahler for Madica Productions, Jenny Daly for Critical Content, Holly Hines and Daniel March for Dynamic Television. Elena Blekhter served as co-executive producer.