Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Debuts at No. 1, ’The Walking Dead’ Gets Post-Finale Bump

The most streamed title across all streaming services in the first week of the year was “Ginny & Georgia,” according to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The teen comedy-drama series was watched for 2.5 billion minutes from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, during which its second season on Netflix was available for four days.

Following “Ginny & Georgia” on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 was the Netflix heist drama “Kaleidoscope,” which was watched for 1.6 billion minutes during its first full week of availability. The limited series is designed so that each of its eight episodes can be watched in any order, resulting in over 5,000 possibilities — and also potentially inspiring fans to rewatch upon completion, therefore contributing to its solid viewership.

“Wednesday,” now known to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever (only behind “Squid Game” and Season 4 of “Stranger Things”), took the No. 3 position on the chart with just over 1 billion minutes watched. This is the seventh week in a row that the “Addams Family”-based teen series has crossed the billion mark. It was followed by “Cocomelon,” the preschool animated series that frequently makes the chart and was watched for 960 million minutes from Jan. 2-8.

Making one last resurgence in popularity, “The Walking Dead” took the No. 7 spot on the chart. The zombie drama series was watched for 905 million minutes from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 following the arrival of its 11th and final season on Netflix. The series concluded its run on AMC in November.

