‘Gilded Age’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date at HBO, Drops First Trailer

HBO has set the premiere date for “The Gilded Age” Season 2.

The series will return for its sophomore outing on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on Max. In addition, HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the new season, which can be seen below.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. The official description states the new season “begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell (Morgan Spector) takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada (Cynthia Nixon) begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes (Christine Baranski) approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy (Denée Benton) taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones) at the NY Globe.”

The cast for Season 2 also includes: Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler, and Robert Sean Leonard.

Julian Fellowes created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Sonja Warfield also serves as writer and executive producer while Michael Engler is a director and executive producer on the series. Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield also executive produce. “The Gilded Age” is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.