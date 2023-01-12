‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

“Ghosts” has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS, Variety has learned.

The single-camera comedy series is based on the BBC Studios distributed format of the same name, while the American version is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. The show has proven to be incredibly popular since its launch. This season, it moved to the 8:30 p.m. Thursday timeslot on CBS and is currently averaging 9.2 million viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Per CBS, that number rises to 11.5 million in Live+35 across all platforms.

The series stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York that they decide to convert into a bed & breakfast. But after a near-death experience, McIver’s character is suddenly able to see the ghosts that inhabit the house. Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long star as the ghosts.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman developed the series for American television and serve as executive producers. Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas also executive produce along with Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen of Monumental Television and and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our ‘Ghosts’ even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week. As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

“Ghosts” is one of just four primetime comedies currently airing on CBS, along with “Young Sheldon,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” and “The Neighborhood.” During the 2022 pilot season, the network opted not to move forward with any of its four comedy pilots while also canceling the shows “How We Roll,” “United States of Al,” and “B Positive.”