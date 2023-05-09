‘Ghost Adventures’ Floats Over to Discovery Channel for Special Showcase

The team behind “Ghost Adventures” have a paranormal surprise for viewers of Discovery Channel.

The series, which has been screened on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Travel Channel and then Discovery+,, will get a showcase on Discovery on Wednesday, May 31. at 10 p.m., when the network airs a two-hour special episode that kicks off its 24th cycle. The special stars paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley investigating secrets along the Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead.

“’Ghost Adventures’ is one of the many successful franchises in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio and we can continue to help it grow by sharing it with a much larger audience on Discovery,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement. “One of the benefits of having an incredible network ecosystem is that we can find new ways to amplify great content, super serve passionate fans of each genre and introduce new audiences to additional content that will appeal to them.”

The scheduling maneuver is the latest from Warner Bros. Discovery as it seeks to push audiences of its various networks to shows they may not have seen. This year’s “Puppy Bowl,” an Animal Planet staple for years. was simulcast across that network as well as Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and Discovery+ in a bid to get the property in front of viewers who may not have sampled it in the past. The company simulcast its long-running “Impractical Jokers” series, normally seen on TruTV, on that network and TBS as well.

Each episode of “Ghost Adventures” features the investigative team traveling to haunted locations in search of evidence of the afterlife. Their probes tap the latest scientific gadgets and technology to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and gain a better understanding of each supernatural mystery.

“Fans can expect insane investigations and mountains of paranormal evidence this season. I can’t wait to share our findings with longtime fans and capture the attention of new viewers. I’m grateful to be able to expand the reach of what ‘Ghost Adventures’ has always set out to do – build a better understanding of the afterlife,” said Bagans, in a statement.

During the season. the team will also travel to Los Angeles’ Barclay Hotel; California’s first oil boomtown, Mentryville; The Commercial Casino and Hotel in Elko, Nevada; and Los Angeles’ peculiar Heritage Square Museum.