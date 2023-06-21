Geraldo Rivera Says He Will Exit Fox News’ ‘The Five’

Loquacious Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera will soon have less to talk about.

The veteran will leave his slot as one of the “liberal” panelists on “The Five,” he announced via Twitter on Wednesday, ceding ground, presumably, to Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford, Jr., the two other personalities who regularly occupy the seat on the show. “The Five” is Fox News Channel’s most-watched program, and executives are known to take a distinct interest in how the panelists mesh on screen.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” Rivera posted. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”

A spokesperson for Fox News could not be reached for immediate comment on Rivera’s status at the network. Fox News has laid off a small number of staffers as it has consolidated some of its weekend programs and made tweaks at Fox Business Network. Under the terms of his most recent contract, Rivera has also hosted the “Cops: All Access” series that appears on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Rivera was made an official member of “The Five” in January of last year, along with Tarlov and Ford, as well as Jeanine Pirro. Although the program features four conservative panelists and a single left-leaning one, it’s viewed as a sort of “dinner-table” discussion show that airs a range of opinions, and Fox News has used it as a template for other efforts, including “Gutfeld,” “Outnumbered” and “The Big Weekend Show.”

Tarlov, in particular, has fared well on the show, and whether Fox News sees a need to add a new third liberal to the rotation remains to be seen.

Rivera has been with Fox News since 2001, when he joined as a war correspondent, following a stint at CNBC. Over the years, he has hosted a talk show and worked for ABC News.