‘Generations’ Unscripted Series Exploring Genealogy Set to Premiere on Jewish Life Television

The Museum of Jewish Heritage has unveiled plans for an unscripted, genealogy-focused series “Generations,” which set to premiere in the fall as a co-production of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, JewishGen and Jewish Life Television.

Actor Camryn Manheim and her son Milo Manheim will be guests on the first episode. Brad Pomerance, host of JLTV’s “Air, Land and Sea,” will serve as host.

“Learning about my ancestors and my Jewish heritage holds immense significance for me,” said Camryn

Manheim, known for her work on “The Practice” and most recently, “Law & Order.” “It allows me to connect with my roots, understand the rich tapestry of my family’s history, and appreciate the unimaginable struggles and triumphs that have shaped my life today. By learning about my ancestors, I am not only honoring their legacy but also gaining a deeper understanding of myself, my identity, and the world around me.”

The first episode will also feature discussions with Camryn’s brother, Loyola Law School professor Karl Manheim, and their 97-year-old mother, Sylvia Manheim.

“Understanding the lives of Jewish people through history, not just here in New York but globally, is core to the mission of the Museum of Jewish Heritage,” said Jack Kliger, president and CEO of New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage. “Generations will offer valuable and inspiring insight into family histories and the research it takes to illuminate them, exploring the struggles and accomplishments of those who came before us. We are grateful to be part of such a groundbreaking series.”

Founded in 1987, JewishGen is an offshoot of the Museum of Jewish Heritage that aims to serve as the global archive of Jewish genealogy.

“I am very excited to explore my Jewish roots and the lives of my ancestors,” said Milo Manheim, who is also an actor. “Heritage is extremely important to my family, and tracing our roots will allow us to better understand the intangible attributes that have been passed down from generation to generation. This journey will provide a deeper understanding of who I am and will further instill a profound sense of pride in my heritage. By delving into the past, I will gain insights into the challenges my ancestors faced and the resilience they displayed, inspiring me to embrace my own journey with renewed strength and determination.”

(Pictured: Camryn Manheim and Milo Manheim)