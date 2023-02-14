Gena McCarthy’s Unconventional Entertainment Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television’s nonfiction group is expanding. Eli Holzman, Sony’s President of Nonfiction Entertainment and co-president Aaron Saidman have revealed Gena McCarthy’s Unconventional Entertainment has signed an overall deal with SPT.

As part of the agreement, Unconventional will develop, sell, and produce original formats in core genres including relationships, home, food, survival, Americana, competition, and crime, with SPT providing all associated production services.

Known for her extensive resume which includes several long-running franchises like “Married at First Sight” and “Project Runway,” McCarthy has held senior positions at Discovery, TLC, We TV, Lifetime, and FYI.

Holzman and Saidman said, “Gena’s incredible body of work is undeniable. Throughout her career, she has consistently made hits that resonate with wide audiences while innovating in the nonfiction space. Gena and Unconventional represent a fantastic addition to SPT’s growing portfolio, and we look forward to leveraging our partnership to build a new slate of long-running franchises.”

Unconventional makes the ninth company to join SPT’s nonfiction portfolio, which also includes The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), Sharp Entertainment, B17 Entertainment, R.J. Cutler’s This Machine Filmworks, Dawn Porter’s Trilogy Films, Mary Robertson’s Maxine, Alex Stapleton’s House of NonFiction, and 19 Entertainment.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring a long-term dream of mine to life, launching a label that allows me to create across all the genres I love, for all the platforms I love,” McCarthy said. “Eli and Aaron are two of the most talented, respected, and successful production entrepreneurs in the industry, and their entire team at SPT are trusted partners who deliver hits. I’m lucky and happy to bring Unconventional IP into the market with them.”