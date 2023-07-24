‘Gen V’ Trailer: ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Has Exploding Genitals, Blood Super Powers and More

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Lizze Broadway get gory in Prime Video’s new look at “Gen V,” the upcoming spin-off of the superhero drama series “The Boys.”

The new teaser trailer shows the hilarious and occasionally gory lives of students at the superheroes-only school, Godolkin University. The first three episodes of “Gen V” are set to premiere on September 29 with subsequent episodes airing weekly through November 3.

In the new trailer, violence, terror and hormones cover nearly every inch of Godolkin as Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her fellow classmates work to harness their powers and enjoy the normal thrill of university life, all while heeding daunting warnings: “There are dangerous, evil people at that school,” someone says in the trailer.

According to the show’s official synopsis, the students at Godolkin will “put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

“Gen V” also stars Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. The series guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, while Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprise their roles from “The Boys.” Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers for the show.

Watch the “Gen V” trailer below.