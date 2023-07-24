Gay Days at Disneyland to Include ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Symone, Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd

Start your engines, Mickey Mouse!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Symone, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, Alexis Michelle, Lady Camden and Daya Betty will appear at Gay Days at Disneyland.

The 25th Annual Gay Days at Disneyland, presented by Gay Days Anaheim, will run from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24, as a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The weekend will consist of a series of performances, group activities, social events and screenings that aim to uplift queer culture and community.

This year’s Gay Days commemoration is exceptionally important amid the ongoing presence of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, recognized in the event’s official shirt that reads: “We say gay.”

The slate of festivities kicks off on Sept. 22 with a 5 p.m. cocktail gathering hosted by Disney PRIDE, followed by a legendary cabaret performance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 contestant Alexis Michelle at 6 p.m. Zach Zimmerman will close out the night by performing two comedy performances at 8 and 10 p.m., respectively.

On Sept. 23, “Drag Race” Season 14 finalists Lady Camden and Daya Betty take the stage at 8 p.m. to debut a brand new show. Later in the evening, the House of Avalon is set to showcase its “Sugartank: Gay Days” show, featuring Season 13 winner Symone and Season 12 runner-ups Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd.

Sept. 24 will present both Gay Days at Disney’s California Adventure and the Gay Days Anaheim pool party, PLUNGE!, from 12-4 p.m. at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel. Finally, the weekend will close out with Varla Jean Merman’s performance of “Stand By Your Drag!” at 6 and 8 p.m.