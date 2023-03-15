‘Gattaca’ TV Series in Development at Showtime

A series adaptation of “Gattaca” is in development at Showtime, Variety has learned from sources.

Exact plot details on the series are still under wraps, but sources say that Alex Gansa is attached to serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Gansa’s partner Howard Gordon also executive producing. Craig Borten is the co-creator and executive producer along with Gordon and Gansa. Sony Pictures Television will produce, with Gansa and Gordon currently under an overall deal at independent studio.

Showtime declined to comment.

This is not the first time that a series adaptation of “Gattaca” has been attempted. In 2009, it was reported that Sony Pictures Television was developing their own police procedural version of the film, though that project ultimately did not go forward.

The original film was released in 1997 and was written and directed by Andrew Niccol, with the film also serving as Niccol’s directorial debut. Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman starred along with Jude Law, Alan Arkin, Loren Dean, Ernest Borgnine, Gore Vidal, and Xander Berkeley.

The film took place in the near future in which human beings use eugenics to screen their children for potential genetic defects, creating an underclass of so called “in-valids.” Vincent (Hawke), an “in-valid” born by conventional means, assumes the identity of a genetically superior person (Law) in order to fulfill his dream of space travel.

The film was not a commercial success upon its release, grossing just $12.5 million against a reported budget of $36 million. It did receive an Academy Award nomination, however, for best art direction and a Golden Globe nomination for best original score. It has since gone on to become a cult classic.

Gansa and Gordon are best known for co-creating the hit Showtime series “Homeland,” which ran for eight seasons and nearly 100 episodes at the premium cabler. Most recently, they co-created the Fox anthology legal drama “Accused” along with David Shore and previously worked on shows like “24” and “The X-Files.”

Borten is best known for co-writing the screenplay for the film “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which he received an Academy Award nomination alongside Melisa Wallack. Borten’s other writing credits include the films “The 33” and “Sergio.”