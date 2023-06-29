‘Gattaca’ Series, Mandy Patinkin Show ‘Seasoned’ Among Projects Scrapped at Showtime

Showtime is not moving forward with a number of projects, including a “Gattaca” series adaptation as well as the Mandy Patinkin-led series “Seasoned.”

“Gattaca” was first reported as being in development at Showtime back in March, while “Seasoned” was ordered to series at the network in April. In addition, Showtime is also no longer moving forward on development of the projects “Split” and “Sweetness.”

All of the projects were produced by outside studios, which sources say was the reason they were scrapped. Those studios will all have the option to now shop the projects to other outlets.

This is the latest round of development cuts at Showtime and Paramount as a whole in recent months. Once Chris McCarthy added Showtime to his purview, it was reported in March that Showtime had significantly pared down its development slate. Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that Paramount+ was canceling and removing a number of shows, including “Star Trek: Prodigy” and “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”

Likewise, it was recently confirmed that the long-running Showtime series “Billions” will end with its upcoming seventh season.

McCarthy has laid out a strategy focused on building franchises around well-known Paramount IP, similar to how Taylor Sheridan has established the so-called “Dutton-verse” at Paramount+ based around his Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” To that end, spinoffs of “Billions” are already in the works, while there are also talks of new shows featuring characters from “Dexter.”

“Seasoned” would have starred Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, with the six-episode series said to be inspired by their real-life relationship. It was produced by Jax Media. “Gattaca,” based on the film of the same name, hailed from Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, and Craig Borten with Sony Pictures Television producing. Gansa and Gordon previously co-created the hit Showtime series “Homeland.” Sony TV was also behind “Sweetness,” which was written by Emerald Fennell and executive produced by Nick Stoller. The show was described as a female-driven anthology.