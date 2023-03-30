Gasps Heard During Fox News’ Announcement of Donald Trump’s Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case

The news of Donald Trump’s indictment has come as a shock to many — including someone in the studio at Fox News.

A surprise alert came during the telecast of Fox News Live on Thursday: “We have just gotten word,” said anchor Sandra Smith. “Former president Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York. Trump was under investigation by the D.A.’s office for his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.”

As Smith gave the announcement, a voice on a hot mic was heard gasping, followed by someone saying “What?” and “Hmm!” It is unclear whether the exclamations came from one, two or three different voices.

The indictment makes Trump the first-ever U.S. president to receive criminal charges, though the exact charges are not yet known. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg presides over the case, which is based on testimony from Trump’s former lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, who served time in prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations. Cohen claims that Trump ordered him to pay Daniels $130,000 to cover up her and Trump’s alleged affair, though Trump denies wrongdoing.

“For the first time in our Country’s history, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted,” Cohen told CNN and the New York Times in a statement. “I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause. However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to DANY.”