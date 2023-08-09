‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Texted Kit Harington to Bring Davos Back for the Jon Snow Spinoff, but ‘I Haven’t Heard Anything Back’

Liam Cunningham is eager to play his “Game of Thrones” character Sir Davos Seaworth again on HBO’s upcoming Jon Snow spinoff series. The actor spoke to Den of Geek before the SAG-AFTRA strike to promote his role in the upcoming Dracula movie “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” and revealed he personally reached out to “Thrones” co-star Kit Harington about bringing Davos back to the screen.

“I did send [Kit] a text saying, ‘Better Call Davos,'” Cunningham said. “I haven’t heard anything back. You probably know more than I do. I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”

Cunningham debuted as Davos in the second season of “Game of Thrones.” The character was originally the right-hand man of Stannis Baratheon, but he became one of Jon Snow’s most trusted advisors after Stannis’ death in Season 5.

Variety confirmed in June 2022 that HBO was in early development on a Jon Snow spinoff with Kit Harington. The original series ended with Jon being exiled from Westeros and joining the wildlings beyond the Wall to begin a new life. The spinoff series would presumably pick up from there. “Thrones” author George R.R. Martin later confirmed that it was Harington himself who came up with the idea for the spinoff.

Whether Cunningham gets the chance to bring Davos back to the screen remains to be seen, although he’s certain the “Game of Thrones” franchise will continue to live on.

“I think ‘Game of Thrones’ is one of those things that after each decade, people are going to discover as if the previous decade had forgotten it,” Cunningham said. “I think it’s going to be rediscovered. I think it’s a bit like Dracula. Dracula gets rediscovered and reinterpreted every few years. The original ‘Game of Thrones’ was a phenomenon. Nobody could have predicted that it would turn into some kind of cultural phenomenon, and they’re very, very difficult to design. You build it, and they come or they don’t come. In that case, they came in droves.”

Cunningham compared the franchise to “Star Wars” in that “‘Star Wars’ has been going on forever, and some of them have been great quality, and some of them not so great. It’s a world that people are fascinated with, and long may it continue.”

“Game of Thrones” is available to stream on Max.